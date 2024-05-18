Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Mother’s Day Without Ben Affleck Amid Marriage Troubles! 

Jennifer Lopez did not have her hubby, Ben Affleck, by her side for a big holiday!

A source close to the singer told People on Friday that the couple “did not celebrate Mother’s Day together” last Sunday! Of course, Ben could have been spending the day with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children while Jen did her own thing. But you would think he’d also celebrate with Jen and her kids at least for part of the day, right? You know, since they’re married. Or could they have been away from each other on the holiday since there is truth to the speculation that Ben and Jen’s marriage is on the rocks?!

In case you missed it, Jennifer and Ben sparked breakup rumors this week. It all began when an insider for InTouch revealed the filmmaker “moved out” of their shared home in Los Angeles. What’s even more shocking? The source claimed the couple are “headed for a divorce” now! Could this really be the end of Bennifer — again? Sources have gone back and forth a few times on whether Ben and Jennifer are calling it quits, but they seem to agree the two are going through a rough patch in their relationship. An insider for Us Weekly even shared that they “are having issues in their marriage.” Those problems reportedly began “a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” The source added:

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Yikes…

Then there is the fact that Jennifer liked a post on Instagram on Thursday about toxic partners! TMZ also caught Ben leaving a home in Brentwood where he reportedly has been staying instead of with Jennifer at their marital home. What’s more? An insider for Us Weekly said on Saturday the Argo star moved out of their house “several weeks ago.” Uh oh!

Things are not looking good for Bennifer, Perezcious readers. Oof. That said, the two were spotted out together for the first time in weeks AND they were seen with their wedding rings on amid the divorce rumors. So perhaps all hope is not lost when it comes to Ben and Jennifer’s marriage? What do YOU think? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]