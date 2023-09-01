Paris Jackson Files For Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Keeps Showing Up At Her Home!

Paris Jackson is dealing with really scary threats right now!

The singer has filed for a restraining order against a man who she claims is stalking her. She headed to court just two days after police were called to her Los Angeles pad late last month after she claimed the intruder was spotted in her backyard.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ on Friday, Paris alleges the guy — whose name wasn’t revealed — showed up at her home on August 23 and scaled the fence before peering into her windows. Creepy! Paris’ friend confronted the trespasser in the backyard, but he ran away before cops arrived. Michael Jackson‘s daughter wasn’t home at the time.

In the latest filing, the 25-year-old insisted she doesn’t know the man and this wasn’t the only time he’s tried to get in touch with her. He allegedly appeared at her place before and was once arrested there. Also, he’s allegedly been sending her unwanted messages since December 2019! That’s a long time to be dealing with this…

Sadly, as things escalate, the musician is afraid to stay home alone since she feels like he’s becoming more brazen. She is asking a judge to keep the dude at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her car, and any venue where she performs. She’d also like him to be banned from contacting her online.

Law enforcement sources also told the outlet that two days after Paris filed for a restraining order, they took another report of a man showing up at her home. It’s unclear if this was the same man or someone else. Thankfully, she wasn’t home at the time. But we can understand why she’s unnerved!

The LAPD Threat Management team is now on the case.

Hopefully, they can keep her safe and shut down this gross behavior…

