Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Want The Kids To Know What's Going On' With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is trying to block out Kanye West’s recent noise about their co-parenting drama — which is much easier said than done, seeing as he’s… Ye.

As we reported, the All Day rapper claimed in a recent Hollywood Unlocked interview that the KUWTK star’s security wouldn’t allow him into her home with their daughter North when Kimmy’s new flame, Pete Davidson, was over.

A Kardashian source came out of the woodwork shortly after, clarifying that the SKIMS founder is simply trying to set “healthy boundaries” with her ex-husband. Now, a separate source tells People that the former couple “have been in a better place” since KK filed for divorce in February 2021 — but admits things between the pair aren’t exactly peaceful!

The insider explained:

“It’s a lot of drama right now. Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn’t want the kids to know what’s going on. It’s all getting very complicated.”

Um… that’s an understatement!

For those who didn’t listen, Ye said in the sit-down that he wasn’t invited to daughter Chicago‘s joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter with Travis Scott. However, another source told People the Grammy winner is “always welcome and does come to family events.” Turns out, West ultimately wound up attending the bash, according to photos and videos family members posted of the event.

As for Kanye’s claims that security wouldn’t allow him into Kim’s home? A confidante close to the mother-of-four said that while many of West’s claims in the interview are “false,” he was in fact “not allowed inside” the star’s home that day — but they noted that security “didn’t stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off.”

The insider added:

“He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission. [Kim] has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”

That’s fair. He may always be the kids’ father, but he’s not her husband anymore. He doesn’t live there.

Per the source, the need to set those boundaries “became necessary” due to “several incidents” where West has upset Kardashian’s family, friends, and staff with his “recent unannounced visits.”

Hopefully the musician gets the hint because behavior like this will be kind of hard for Kim to keep ignoring! What do U think about all this drama, Perezcious readers? Will Kanye ever get a clue? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

