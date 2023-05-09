Louisiana Man Allegedly Shot A Neighborhood Girl Playing Hide & Seek In His Yard

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at a group of kids playing in his yard — and hit one little girl in the head.

David V. Doyle of Starks, Louisiana was taken into custody early Sunday morning after an innocent game of hide and seek between a group of friends turned into a race for their lives. According to a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old man said he observed “shadows” outside of his home and grabbed his gun:

“When detectives spoke with the property owner, David V. Doyle, 58, Starks, he stated he observed shadows outside his home, at which time he went inside and retrieved his firearm. He then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit [a 14-year-old] girl.”

Yes, a 14-year-old. Investigators quickly determined the “shadows” were just children — as “several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property.”

According to local outlet KPLC7, the Jimmy Doyle street the suspect lived on was a dead-end road, which is only occupied by himself, the victim’s family, and the victim’s relatives. A group of kids which included the victim were playing hide and seek, and decided to hide on Doyle’s property, and that’s when he opened fire on them. So, so awful.

WTF!

Aside from the wild part where he just shot randomly into the night, the kids were running away from his property! Even if he tried to use Louisiana’s “stand your ground” laws as an excuse, how would it make sense to open fire if they were on their way out!?

Luckily, the young girl miraculously survived being shot in the head and was transported to a hospital to be treated. Medical professionals have deemed the gunshot wound “non life-threatening” and according to what they told the news source, she’s in stable condition and will be okay. Such a scary situation! It’s unimaginable what her family felt when they found out their neighbor of so many years did something like this…

Sadly, this is yet another example — and far from the last — of what happens when you mix easy access for firearms with a steady diet of fearmongering by politicians and their propaganda networks. People watch all day and are told crime is out of control, that their government is failing, that minorities are out to kill and replace them. These people get a warped, soul-crushing view of the world. They grip their guns tighter, just waiting for it. And children get shot.

Doyle has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and his bond is currently pending. It’s not been made clear whether he has an attorney or not, and the investigation is still ongoing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

We’re sending love and light to the victim’s family, we hope she makes a full recovery very soon.

