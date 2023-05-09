French-Indonesian Pop Star Célinedee Matahari Wows Hollywood Execs With Incredible Dubai Performances!

Dubai-born Célinedee Matahari, the 15-year-old ukulele playing pop sensation of French and Indonesian descent, has captured the hearts of Hollywood music industry executives with her uniquely smooth vocals and beautiful live performances at extremely high profile Indonesian events in Dubai!

After becoming a finalist on Virgin Radio Dubai‘s Redfest School Star Competition at a very young age with her cover of Meghan Trainor‘s Dear Future Husband, and winning several local and national competitions, it seems Célinedee’s career never looked back! Now, it is rumored to be reaching the eardrums of many influential labels — and some of the most powerful people in the Middle East. Whoa!!

Célinedee’s performance of an Indonesian song at the Indonesian Pavilion at EXPO2020 in Dubai during a United Nations event celebrating the 7 Wonders of Nature was the first time she gained notoriety amongst Dubai’s most powerful people.

Célinedee went on to wow crowds full of the most influential UAE dignitaries at places like the Armani Hotel at the Burj Khalifa, and most recently at Indonesia Night at Palazzo Versace Dubai, sponsored by Bank Indonesia — the central bank of the southeast Asian nation.

The Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, and Indonesia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, HE Husin Bagis, both personally stopped Célinedee to shower her with compliments. Amazing!!

According to sources, Célinedee’s mother Purwanti and father Frédéric Paillé have recently been in talks with sponsors for a series of massive shows in Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and even London. Célinedee is planning to perform her new single Stay along with her other hit singles The Benches, White Novel, and On and On in the shows — as well as never before heard music.

Young fans have fallen in love with her relatable lyrics, Taylor Swift-esque singing and her amazing performance on the ukulele. Célinedee’s music is currently streaming on Apple Music and Spotify, too. Check it out!!

A large part of Célinedee’s international appeal stems from her Indonesian roots. Indonesia has a population of over 270 million people, and they are the largest economy in Southeast Asia. Korean super group Blackpink even went on an Indonesian tour sponsored by billionaire noodle company exec Axton Salim, who is currently serving as chief marketing officer and director of Indofood.

The nation’s success has attracted top music artists from around the world who want access to this largely untapped and massive population. Célinedee’s camp has already begun planning performances in the region which will help her break into that market, making her a no-brainer for brands looking for ambassadors and labels looking for their next global superstar.

As excitement builds for Célinedee’s upcoming shows, fans around the world are eagerly waiting more details to be announced. While the singer herself has remained tight-lipped about what audiences can expect, one thing is certain: her upcoming shows are sure to be an experience fans will never forget!

Stay updated about Célinedee’s tour dates and new singles on her website HERE and via Instagram account HERE.

