Love Is Blind Stars Iyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones Are Divorcing Already: 'We Don't Regret A Single Thing'

Aw! It’s so sad these two didn’t work out together!

Love Is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are going their separate ways after only a year. The duo stole our hearts with their seemingly well-matched love in the pods during the second season of the hit Netflix show, which aired just a few months ago. They even got married during the finale! But on Wednesday, they revealed they’ve already decided to divorce.

In an Instagram post shared to both of their accounts, Jarrette and Iyanna released a heartfelt statement about the TV experience. First, they got to the point, revealing they are “saddened” to announce the breakup:

“What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

They continued with an optimistic and grateful take on Love Is Blind, and their futures apart:

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing.”

You can see the full post (below):

So sad!!!

Jones and McNeely worked through issues during the second season of the series, including Jarrette’s connection to contestant Mallory Zapata. But when it came time for marriage, they coupled well. Guess it wasn’t meant to be.

We wish them the best moving forward!

