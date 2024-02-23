Love Is Blind's Jeramey Lutinski Accused Of Being ENGAGED When He Applied For Show -- And He Responds!

Ummmm, was somebody engaged when they went on Love is Blind??? Because there’s some boiling hot new tea to break down!!

According to one scorned woman on the internet, Netflix reality star Jeramey Lutinski was engaged when he applied for the dating series — and broke off his relationship in order to go on the show! Damn! The revelation was made under Jeramey’s new fiancée Laura Dadisman‘s Instagram account. His apparent ex Brittani Mcliverty claimed on Thursday:

“Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé from right before you? Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?”

Oof!!

Referencing the guy’s other love interest, Sarah Ann, the woman added:

“[I] just want all the info out there. You and Sarah Ann should know. I’m happy to share proof.”

But Brittani’s momma might have beat her to the punch! Her apparent mom Jenni Gelven Daniel took to Facebook this week with a photo of Jeramey with her daughter and grandson, writing:

“Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this …”

So NOT a good look!

But!! The Love is Blind contestant has already clapped back at the controversy. And he claims these rumors are fake! After taking to his socials with a rant slamming fans for judging him and other co-stars without knowing the full story, insisting the show is highly edited, Jeramey returned to provide some clarity on the engagement rumors. In a short video, he declared:

“Anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed. Nobody is surprised by this. It was something that was well documented. Unfortunately with all of the footage that is captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened to not make it in there.”

He also revealed that he didn’t apply for the show, someone from casting reached out to him on the ‘gram. At that time, he’d “already been out on [his] own for a number of weeks” and wasn’t living with anybody else, so there was nothing stopping him from exploring the option. That said, he did admit he and his ex “sold [a house] a week or two before filming,” but it had been on the market for months and he wasn’t living in it “while it was listed.” Hmm…

Hear it all (below):

The producers really did him dirty by leaving all this out! But now we know this reunion is gonna be extra intense!!! FWIW, Laura has not addressed the engagement chatter yet and it’s currently unclear whether or not the duo got married. We’ll have to stay tuned…

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

