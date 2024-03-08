Are Love Is Blind's Jimmy & Chelsea Actually BACK TOGETHER?!?

Whaaaa?! It looks like Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell are teasing their reconciliation!

After the season finale of Love is Blind dropped earlier this week, the couple — who dramatically broke up and didn’t make it down the aisle — appear to be soft-launching their romance! The duo sparked dating speculation when they took to social media with cryptic posts from the SAME Florida bar on Thursday!

Chelsea kicked it off by sharing a photo from a plane. In it, she revealed that she was headed to the Sunshine State to celebrate a friend’s wedding, writing:

“Coming for my best friends wedding! @mizzp86 can’t wait to squeeze you!!! Quick stop in Fort Lauderdale!”

Hours later, she returned with a snapshot while out to dinner at JB’s on the Beach, where she was sitting across from an unknown companion drinking a Corona beer. Look (below)!

Well, Jimmy then seemed to confirm he was Chelsea’s date by quickly posting a photo of himself out to dinner at the same restaurant — and his Corona beer was prominently featured as he snapped a pic of his meal! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

A waitress from the eatery also posted this video to TikTok:

So, they were 100% on a romantic getaway together. Whoa! Pretty shocking, TBH!

As we all witnessed, the pair had one of the more rocky relationships throughout the season as insecurities seemed to plague the romance. After a few blowout fights — in which Jimmy called his partner too “clingy” and claimed he didn’t want to be having sex with her and Chelsea accused him of having formerly hooked up with one of his best gal pals (a secret he didn’t want shared on-camera) — Jimmy ultimately called off the relationship before their wedding date, completely catching his fiancée off-guard.

Speaking to Us Weekly before the finale aired on Wednesday, Chelsea recalled:

“I was really, really blindsided. We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

As for what it came down to, last month, Jimmy told the same outlet that he just couldn’t get over the fact “she broke my trust in a big way.” But maybe with the wedding off the table, they were able to take things slowly and work through any problems? It has been about a year since these episodes were filmed. Anything is possible after a little time and space! Guess we’ll find out when the reunion special drops next week.

What are YOUR predictions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

