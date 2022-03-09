Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee APOLOGIZES To Deepti Vempati: 'You Were My Best Friend'

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is finally showing some remorse.

Shake was the clear villain of the second season of Love is Blind, and honestly, he seemed OK with that. Following the season and the reunion, he posted a lot on his Instagram about “keeping it real,” being “honest,” and having the “courage to be disliked.” and he never seemed to realize the problem with the way he talked about women on the show — particularly his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati.

Related: Wait, Has Deepti Moved On Romantically With Co-Star Kyle Abrams???

But the reality star seems to have had a sudden change of heart! On Tuesday, he posted an apology to Deepti specifically in a heartfelt public message.

He captioned the post:

“I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps . I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better. While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

(Considering Deepti’s siblings have called Shake out publicly, that last bit is definitely necessary! Then again, they told him to “stay the f**k” away from Deepti, sooo…)

In the accompanying video, the veterinarian said:

“I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said, things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television.”

Shake continued:

“During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend. And even though I knew our relationship wasn’t gonna end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end either. I loved every second of it. And I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. It’s the last thing I wanted from all this. I’m sorry Deepti.”

All things considered about Shake’s troubled reality TV run, it’s honestly a bad apology, TBH.

But in light of everything he’s said since the season ended, do we actually believe it? We mean, in the reunion, he literally said he was “doubling down” on his words. Not to mention all those IG posts about “honesty.”

Yeah, that…

BTW, Deepti has not yet publicly responded to Shake’s apology.

Related: Shake Still Hasn’t Apologized To Nick Lachey After Their Reunion Showdown!

At one point, Shake did try to claim that the show’s editing made him look bad, but series creator Chris Coelen told Variety that wasn’t the case. The producer explained:

“If we were afraid of that comment, we could have taken it out. But I’m not afraid of that comment, because during this process, we want to give people the opportunity to say whatever they want to say. Every other member of the cast seems to think that he got a pretty good edit.”

As a matter of fact, fellow cast member Natalie Lee claimed what we saw on screen was actually “a very watered down version” of the awful things he said about the Deepti.

So what do U think, Perezcious readers — is Shake’s apology now genuine? Or is he just covering his own ass?!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]