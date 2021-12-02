2 Love Island Fan Favorite Couples BOTH Call It Quits In The Same Week!

While these two fan-favorite couples from season 3 of Love Island USA may have initially found love in the villa, it turns out their romances have already come to an end — with surprisingly synchronized breakups!

Winning couple Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser and runners-up Krya Lizama and Will Moncada BOTH revealed the end of their relationships on Instagram this week. Answering the question he gets “at least 20 times day,” Korey first revealed he and Olivia decided to go their separate ways in a lengthy post on Monday, saying:

“It took me all the way to now to say something because I didn’t want to believe it was real but this was a mutual decision to take a step back in our relationship and just be friends for now. My time with Liv taught me so much about myself. I realized I can be vulnerable again and truly care for someone. When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life.”

Why did they call it quits, you may ask? Well, the 28-year-old reality star explained that continuing their relationship in the real world had its challenges that the pair ultimately couldn’t overcome.

However, he insisted there isn’t any bad blood between them at this time:

“This girl is seriously one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met inside and out. I will always respect her and care for her. I can’t even begin to explain how thankful I am for the support we received as a couple on the show and after the show. But our journeys unfortunately have to go in separate directions for now. I love everyone of y’all so I can only hope we’ll receive the same amount of support as individuals.”

So sad! Ch-ch-check out the full breakup announcement from Korey (below):

It doesn’t seem like his now ex-girlfriend has commented on their relationship update at this time.

And as we mentioned before, Korey and Olivia are the only ones who broke up! The following day, their co-star Kyra dropped the bomb on her IG Story that she and Will also decided to split, sharing:

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public. I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters. I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I’ve received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all.”

Ummmmm what are these so-called “certain instances” that “have come to light”?! We are sensing some behind-the-scenes breakup drama with these two!

While her former beau didn’t initially address the breakup when she posted, he finally hopped on Instagram Stories Wednesday to share his own message with fans about what happened, saying:

“Hey IG! I know so many of you recently followed me because of my appearance on Love Island, and I am sure many of you have been wondering about Kyra and I. I want to be honest with you all and unfortunately we are no longer together. I wanted to take my time to think and properly communicate to you all about our situation I am grateful that this life gave me the chance too meet such a wonderful human being and I am also grateful for the incredible time we spent together. Like every relationship there is a risk that things won’t work out and unfortunately that was our case.”

Hmm…

He continued:

“I want to thank you guys for all the support and love. A lot of you already are, but we’d sincerely appreciate respect for our privacy. We are still friends and I hope you all will continue to support us on our individual journeys as we continue to support each other.”

To be honest, the timing of the couples’ breakups seems a little sus to us — especially after Kyra’s statement about her and Will’s situation. We’ll have to look into whether anything truly crazy happened to end their couplings!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised that Korey and Olivia and/or Kyra and Will broke up? Do you think there was some relationship drama they speaking out about? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

