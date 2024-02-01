Luann De Lesseps Is Fed Up With Guys Above A Certain Age -- Who She Says Are 'Challenged' In Bed!

Luann de Lesseps is sick of older guys!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star is looking for love and sex and everything in between. And though she’s 58 years old, she’s still a high-energy woman. So high-energy, in fact, she says she needs a high-energy man to keep up with her! And that means nobody over a certain age!!

Related: Luann SLAMS Bethenney Frankel Over Reality TV ‘Reckoning’! Damn!

The Bravo vet went on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday to discuss Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. And when host Tamron Hall quizzed Luann on her love life, the RHONY alum piped right up with the goods! Explaining what she’s into, the iconic Countess said:

“So right now, all the 40-year-olds, the 30, 40-year-olds, are ‘up into my stuff,’ if I can say that.”

OMG!!

Can you really say that on TV?! The mental imagery alone! But the Countess wasn’t done! Luann can NEVER leave it at one quip, can she? LOLz! The reality TV vet went on to slam fifty-something men for only pursuing younger women, and then called out sexagenarians for being “a little challenged” in the bedroom:

“The 50-year-olds are like, ‘oh damn, I’m 50. I need a 20-year-old.’ The 60-year-olds are a little challenged, if you know what I mean, down in that [sexual] department, and the 70-year-olds just want to have a good time all day long.”

Thus, for her, there is only one solution! While she told Tamron that she’s “not opposed to seeing a young 50-year-old,” Luann is ideally going younger than that:

“So it’s really from the 40s … you know, late [30s], 40s, for me, is my sweet spot.”

Cougar alert!

Luann even used that term on air, referring to herself as “kind of a cougar.” Understatement of the year?! Regardless, she said it comes naturally. As she explained, by growing up with four older brothers, she has always been comfortable around men:

“I grew up with six brothers and sisters and four older brothers. So I’m very comfortable with men. I love men, I love flirting.”

And flirt she does! Ch-ch-check out her memorable Tamron Hall Show moment (below):

This comes just one week after Luann appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley. After their joint appearance on Andy Cohen‘s popular show, rumors began flying that Luann had been “getting flirty” with the 28-year-old Bradley, and the pair was “all over each other” at the Dream Hotel in NYC last Wednesday night. Oh??

But after those rumors hit the tabloids, insiders stamped them out very quickly. One source told Page Six late last week that there was “no truth” to the report about Luann and Joe, and it was “just a rumor and is not true.” That’s fortunate for Bradley, as he’s in a relationship with fellow Bravolebrity Danielle Olivera. But it’s unfortunate for Luann! He’s in her demo! Ha!!

But hey, she’ll have no problem hooking a hunk soon enough! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of Luann’s love life?!

[Image via The Tamron Hall Show/YouTube]