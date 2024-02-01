Crystal Hefner Says She Wasn't Even Allowed To Weigh In On Breast Implant Size!

Crystal Hefner continues to drop bombshells about her life in the Playboy mansion.

The 37-year-old has been opening up a lot lately about her marriage to the magazine’s late founder, Hugh Hefner, as she promotes her new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. Crystal continued to speak out when she appeared on the new episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast this week. And her latest confessions are upsetting AF!

The model spoke about how she had so little control over her life during their relationship. It was so bad that Hugh wouldn’t even allow her to make decisions over her own body — including her breast implants! On the podcast, Crystal shared that she “never had a say” when it came to the size of her implants. Instead, her late husband made the “judgment call” and chose them for her! What the f**k?! Crystal continued:

“The doctor just put them in. Looking at the photos back in the day, I look like a sex doll from China. Like, it’s embarrassing … It was like props to me.”

Awful. Crystal should have been able to decide for herself if she even wanted implants and what size she wanted them to be since it’s her body. And you know what made the situation worse? Years later, she began to experience some serious health complications from her breast implants. At first, The Girl’s Next Door alum thought she had Lyme disease. However, she soon learned she was suffering from Breast Implant Illness and had them removed in 2016. On the podcast, Crystal recalled she first knew something was wrong when she began experiencing some major brain fog:

“I knew I had the words, but I just couldn’t. I couldn’t, like, grab them from my brain.”

Other symptoms? Her body would feel “on fire.” She also experienced constant exhaustion. Crystal felt so off that she would often cancel things. When the author eventually figured out she was dealing with Breast Implant Illness, she decided to go under the knife and remove them. However, the process wasn’t easy! Crystal remembered her doctor had to scrape parts of the implant shells from her rib cage using “open heart surgery tools.” OMG?! She added:

“Implants are gross. There’s so many chemicals in them that are not natural at all.”

Following the surgery, Crystal felt immediate relief. She said:

“When I came out of surgery, my lungs felt twice the size, ‘Like woah, I can breathe.’ My pain in my neck instantly went away. I’m like, ‘This is the first time I’ve had surgery where, you know, you wake up better.’”

Our hearts break for Crystal and what she went through. Watch the interview (below):

Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via The Skinny Confidential/YouTube/WENN]