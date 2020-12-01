Catherine O'Hara Flawlessly Recreates Her Iconic 'KEVIN!' Scream From Home Alone 2 -- Watch!

Catherine O’Hara is here to officially ring in the holiday season!

While many fans know the actress as melodramatic Schitt’s Creek matriarch Moira Rose, O’Hara has many other iconic characters under her belt — and she paid tribute to the most forgetful woman she’s ever played in a hilarious TikTok.

The 66-year-old Emmy winner took to the platform to recreate one of her most iconic moments as Kate McCallister, Macaulay Culkin’s on-screen mother in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, by performing her infamous “KEVIN!” scream from the 1992 sequel.

Naturally, her recreation was spot on. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below)!

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/DNOJOQ1V3Y — Dec The Halls ???? (@Tweet_Dec) November 29, 2020

