Wanna Feel Old?! Here's Something: Honey Boo Boo Has A Boyfriend! Yes, Really!

Things couldn’t be going any better for Honey Boo Boo right now — at least in regards to her love life, that is!

The now-15-year-old Alana Thompson may have grown up on television, so it’s tough for us to imagine her as anything more than a hilarious little girl. But she’s growing up fast under the careful watch of her big sis, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and along with that comes some amazing news: Honey Boo Boo has a boyfriend!

We know, we know, it makes us feel like we’re getting VERY old, too. But it’s true!

On Wednesday, the reality TV alum took some fan questions on her Instagram account, responding and replying to a bunch of queries from those who have followed her fascinating reality TV career for years.

But it was one question in particular that really got our attention!

Ch-ch-check out this exchange (below):

Whaaaaaaaaaaaat?!

Girl, stop growing up so fast! You’re making us feel ANCIENT!!! LOLz!

Seriously, though, it sounds like things are coming together beautifully for Honey Boo Boo in all kinds of ways. After another fan asked how her life is going right now, the McIntyre, Georgia native followed it up with this gem:

“honestly couldn’t be better”

Awww!

Our hearts are so full!

No word on who this mystery boy is, BTW, but just knowing he’s out there and she’s happy about it makes us smile!

U seeing this, Mama June??

All this feel-good stuff really makes us wonder about Mama June Shannon, who it seems has all but disappeared from Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin’s life over the last few years. Of course, the former From Not To Hot star has dealt with her fair share of personal troubles that all go back to a particularly nasty drug addiction.

Over the last couple years, her harrowing habits alongside boyfriend Geno Doak completely altered her course as a mother, and estranged her from both Alana and Lauryn. Not to mention all the related legal trouble from some of her shady dealings related to addiction. Not good!

Still, we’re hopeful something good comes of it for Mama June at some point in the future. Perhaps somehow she can get back in Honey Boo Boo’s life — in a safe, productive, and healthy way, of course — or else she’ll keep missing sweet, heartwarming milestones like this!

Anyway, more to the point of our shock here, what do U think of Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend news, Perezcious readers?!

Sure, it was only a matter of time before reality TV’s cutest little star grew up, and we’re over the moon for her because of it, but JEEZ… did it really have to happen so fast like this?! Ha!

Where does the time go??

