Twin Flame Steaminess! Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are Still OBSESSED With Each Other As They Pack On The PDA For His Birthday!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s flames just can’t be squashed!

Ahead of his birthday on Thursday, the couple celebrated the Bloody Valentine singer’s 31st with a late-night dinner at a popular restaurant called Delilah. MGK took to his Instagram Stories to share a bunch of videos from the special occasion, which featured the pair locking lips before he blew out the candles on his pink-and-black cake. Take a look at the intimate moment (below):

The musician also shared a clip of himself smashing another cake, writing:

“It’s my birthday. I love you all!

We get it is part of your aesthetic, but why ruin some good dessert?!

Needless to say, it seems like Kelly and Fox are still going strong! The duo is soon approaching their first anniversary, after meeting on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. They were then photographed together in Los Angeles a couple of months later. Since then, the punk twosome have been glued at the hip! It’s honestly hard to imagine a time when the lovers haven not shared their love connection with the world — though we could probably due without the face licking moments. LOLz!

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, even stepped it up a notch by wearing a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck. But what else can we expect from twin flames! A source confessed to Entertainment Tonight last month that the duo is “very in love,” explaining:

“MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen, and is super respectful, thoughtful, and funny, which are all qualities that she loves. MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn’t think he’d get so lucky to score someone of her caliber.”

Most recently, the lovebirds have reached a new step in their relationship. As we previously reported, Kelly has spent more time with Fox’s three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, who she shares with estranged husband Brian Austin Green. A source recently told People:

“Colson is getting to know her kids. Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson.”

It looks and sounds like Megan and MGK aren’t slowing down any time soon! What did U think about the partner’s PDA moment for the artist’s birthday, guys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

