Machine Gun Kelly Shares Fully Nude Selfie & Jokes He 'Did 5 Whole Sit-Ups' To Prep For Pic!

Machine Gun Kelly is letting it all hang out!

Megan Fox‘s man took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a series of snaps from the set of Good Mourning, showing some of the behind-the-scenes fun he had on location while filming that funny flick. But it’s one pic in particular that is catching our attention — and the attention of pretty much everybody else around the entertainment world, too!

Related: Megan Fox Says MGK Did WHAT To Her Pricy Jumpsuit So They Could Have Sex?!

The 32-year-old rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a series of snaps and vids on his IG account over the weekend to promote the stoner comedy movie. He certainly knows how to get people’s attention, too, because the very first shot in his carousel of content is one of himself totally naked while waiting to shoot a scene for the flick during filming!!

Joking that he “did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning,” Megan’s man was clearly just a little bit bashful in the sexy and impromptu snap, as you can see (below):

LOLz!

Others clearly loved the post, too, with pal Mod Sun dropping a note in the comments:

“This is your greatest post yet.”

Ha!

By the way, MGK recently joked about why he wrote the movie, too. In a new interview, he explained to Extra that a text from the Jennifer’s Body star was actually what inspired the whole thing! The rock-and-roll performer revealed that he misinterpreted one of Fox’s messages to him early on in their relationship, and mistakenly assumed she was splitting up with him! Oh, no!

So, he took that angst and… turned it into a whole damn movie, which was released back on Friday of last week! The Bloody Valentine musician explained to the outlet:

“I wrote the movie for her because she was unknowingly the cause of the spiral. [My character] spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me.”

Wow! Quite a relatively small thing (as it turned out) to turn into a feature-length film!

Kelly even joked with the outlet that, after the fact, Fox was shocked how one quick text could turn into a movie! He explained the 36-year-old film star’s reaction upon learning the real reason behind the script:

“She was like, ‘This is what you were thinking the whole time?'”

Yeah, we can understand that!

And, yet, here he is: naked as can be from the set of Good Mourning!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]