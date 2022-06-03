Wow! Machine Gun Kelly Reconnects With Mom After She Abandoned Him As A Child!

Machine Gun Kelly has another new lady in his life — his momma!

Throughout the last few years, the rapper has been open about the fact his mother was not a part of his life and hadn’t been since he was just 9 years old. But that seems to have changed because on Thursday he shared a very important post on Instagram! Uploading a photo of him and his mother sitting side-by-side, the musician announced:

“Introducing … my mom.”

And just for the record, the beaming smiles on their faces definitely make it seem like this reunion was a happy get-together!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet post for yourself (below)!

Adorable!

MGK has not yet opened up about how this reunion came to be, but we can’t wait to hear all about it!

If you didn’t know, the performer (born Colson Baker) was born in Houston to missionary parents, but his mom left his family when he was very young, apparently for another man. After that he and his dad moved to Denver to live with an aunt. In 2019, he opened up about the heartbreaking situation in his song Burning Memories, saying:

“Yeah, this one’s for the mama that I never knew; I took aside just to burn all of my memories of you.”

Elsewhere, the lyrics read:

“How’d you leave your only child at nine for another dude?; Took that pain and punched my father in the stomach ’til he bled; All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in bed, I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead.”

Whoa. This abandonment clearly shaped him as he grew up.

The reunion comes just two years after MGK’s father tragically died on July 5, 2020. Interestingly, his father passed away on the one-year anniversary of his album Hotel Diablo, which features his song Burning Memories. Announcing the significant loss on IG at the time, the 32-year-old emotionally wrote:

“‪i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today.‬..

‪that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans…‬ ‪but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.‬ ‪i’m setting my phone down. ‬

‪love you.

thank you guys for everything.”

So, so sad. Losing a parent is never easy. Doubly so when they’re the only one you’ve got.

It’s unclear when MGK and his mother first reunited, but back in June 2021, he did surprise fans by sharing that they were the reason he had gotten in touch with her after so many years. He wrote on Twitter:

“wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you”

So cool! It’ll be interesting to see if she makes it into his upcoming wedding to Megan Fox! Despite reports that the couple has been fighting, wedding planning is said to be nearly complete so they could be tying the knot sooner than later. We’re sure it would be nice for him to have a parent by his side. No matter what, we’re wishing them well as they reconnect!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

