Matthew Morrison's Wife Speaks Out After His Firing From SYTYCD: 'Stop Perpetuating Hate And Shame'

Matthew Morrison‘s wife is speaking out in his defense following the actor’s dramatic dismissal days ago from So You Think You Can Dance.

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how the embattled Glee alum was canned by the TV show after allegedly sending messages to a contestant that were deemed “uncomfortable” and “flirty.”

On Thursday evening, the 43-year-old star himself took to Instagram and posted a response video strongly denying the allegations against him and calling the claims “blatantly untrue.” Now, his wife Renee Morrison is taking a similar tactic with her own commentary on the situation.

Related: JoJo Siwa Slams Haters For Wishing She Was The One Fired From ‘SYTYCD’!

Using the same social media app, and sharing the very same video her husband posted hours earlier, Renee posted her thoughts on the contentious matter late on Thursday night. Admitting that “it’s been a wild ride” over the past few days, the proud momma doubled down on her husband’s criticisms of the damage that gossip is apparently doing to society. In her message, Renee wrote:

“My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated. Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature — Love & compassion.”

Twice in her post, Renee used quotes from public figures to get her point across. In the first instance, she quoted English author Jay Shetty (below):

“Negativity is a trait, not someone’s identity. A persons true nature can be obscured by clouds, but, like the sun it is always there. And clouds can overcome any of us.”

She later quoted the late Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thích Nhất Hạnh, as well:

“Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything – anger, anxiety, or possessions — we cannot be free.”

Very powerful words from a very wise man, for sure. Perhaps somewhat unrelated to the dance competition show controversy at hand, but we digress…

Related: Elon Musk Reportedly Paid Off SpaceX Flight Attendant To Hide Alleged Sexual Misconduct

As she transitioned back to her own thoughts, Renee wrote:

“Perspective my people. Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT.”

And in a flourish, Matthew’s wife tried to wrap up her take by putting on a more positive spin:

“We let go and go into freedom. To all those who have shined love and light in our lives through this… thank you. To all the rest– sending Love & Light.”

In addition to posting Matthew’s video to her own IG account with the (above) message, Renee also shared the text on her IG Stories later on Thursday night, as well:

BTW, more insider info is slowly leaking out about this sordid situation.

According to TMZ, sources claim Matthew was “unaware of the no contact rule in his judge’s contract” on SYTYCD.

In fact, the report alleges, Morrison’s history of working on dance shows in the UK involved active collaboration with contestants, which was “encouraged” over there. Thus, he supposedly “didn’t think it was going to be an issue” to reach out to a contestant in the American series.

Definitely an interesting tidbit. Do U believe it?

[Image via Renee Morrison/Instagram]