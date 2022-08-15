Madison LeCroy Says She's 'Heartless' Because Of Southern Charm -- And 'Can't Trust' ANY Co-Stars!

Safe to say we can expect some major s**t to go down during Southern Charm’s upcoming reunion!!

Season 8 may have just kicked off earlier this summer, but Madison LeCroy is already planning for the future get-together — during which she has a bone to pick with her co-stars! On Sunday during an Instagram Q&A with fans, the 31-year-old was asked what the “biggest lesson” she’s learned from being on reality TV is. Instead of shying away from the question, the TV personality got candid about issues she’s been having under the spotlight, writing:

“Be heartless in this Industry because you literally can’t trust anyone…”

Oh, no!

While she didn’t name any of her Southern Charm co-stars, the reality star did point a few fingers by including a clip from the Bravo show alongside the heated caption. In the video, stars Naomie Olindo, Venita Aspen, and Taylor Ann Green were seen complimenting her dress during a recent episode. Hmm. That seems like a not-so-subtle way to call them out!

The hairstylist continued:

“You think some people are your friends but then you realize.”

While the drama remains a mystery, it probably won’t stay that way for long, she concluded:

“I think we all know you don’t want to be on my bad side! Looking forward to the reunion”

Yikes!!

Madison previously expressed frustration with the series when she chatted with Page Six, claiming she is being portrayed as the “mean girl” when in reality it’s the other women on the show who are trying to exclude her! A bit of the onscreen drama has also seeped into real life.

During the first few episodes of the season, Madison struck up a feud with her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s new girlfriend Olivia Flowers. When the 30-year-old called her beau’s ex his “homegirl” in a confessional, LeCroy clapped back by dubbing Olivia “homely.” Yeesh, that’s low! Austen then chimed in, mocking his ex-girlfriend for reportedly only having “11 seconds of airtime” during the premiere. So catty!

On why the situation got so out of hand, Madison told Page Six last month:

“She doesn’t know me enough to call me homegirl.”

The mom of one continued:

“I thought that was a little insulting. I thought that I actually was fairly nice, because I do wish the best for him, but now I take that back.”

And yet, Olivia was feeling the SAME way! Last week, she told the outlet she was ”taken aback” by Madison’s comments because she “didn’t think [they] knew each other enough to already be throwing shade.” As if that really mattered! LOLz!

Sooo, we have a feeling Olivia will be in the hot seat during the reunion, but who else do you think Madison will be going after!? Will Naomie, Venita, and Taylor have some explaining to do?? Sound OFF (below)!

