Madonna Breaks Up With Her 30-Year-Old Boyfriend After A Year Of Dating -- THIS Was The Cause!

Madonna is single again!

According to The US Sun, the 65-year-old singer broke up with her 30-year-old boxer boyfriend, Josh Popper, after a year of dating! Why? Things between the former couple “fizzled out” after they struggled to spend time together while she was on the road for the Celebration Tour. A source explained to the outlet:

“Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out. There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other. At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends.”

Well, at least Madonna and Josh supposedly did not end things on bad terms! For those who don’t know, the pair were introduced to each other when the athlete began giving boxing lessons to her son David Banda. They became an item in early 2023. Throughout their relationship, they seemed to support each other’s careers. Madonna cheered him on to victory in several of his boxing matches. Swipe to see (below):

Josh even traveled to several tour dates, including her New York stop. Check it out (below):

We guess the distance just became too much for them! Reactions to the breakup news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Josh Popper/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]