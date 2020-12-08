Madonna’s Very First Tattoo!!!

Are you surprised that Madonna never got a tattoo before now???

You wouldn’t be the only one!

Sure, you’d think some badass ink would be right in line with the pop star’s famously edgy image, but apparently, a tattoo is one frontier she’s never crossed — until now. On Monday, the Like a Virgin singer shared an Instagram post that gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her first-ever tat. (Or, as she joked in the caption, “Inked for The Very First Time.”)

Madge chose Shamrock Social Club for the special occasion, a Hollywood tattoo parlor frequented by celebs like Harry Styles, David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and more.

The series of photos included a look at the ink itself, a series of letters on the inside of her wrist. The art is a tribute to her 6 children, featuring the first letter of each of their names: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere.

The icon has shared plenty of her family life throughout quarantine, with plenty of adorable dancing videos and some honest admissions when her son was driving her crazy. The 62-year-old has also enjoyed being locked down with her much-younger beau, 26-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, of whom she said she “could not think of a better person to be in Quarantine with!”

Despite how generally terrible 2020 has been, it seems like Madonna is still living her best life. Hey, at least someone is!

[Image via Stefan Jeremiah/WENN & Madonna/Instagram]