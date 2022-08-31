Madonna Shades Sean Penn AND Guy Ritchie -- Admits She Regrets Both Marriages!

Madonna definitely isn’t Hung Up on her past marriages…

In a new video posted to the icon’s YouTube channel titled Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions With Madonna, she straight-up dished for nearly seven minutes straight — we guess even though she loves Vogue, she couldn’t do the full 73 Questions… Some things were too hot for YouTube! LOLz!

But she did spill a lot — including one very inneresting answer to a question posed at the 1:37 time mark:

“What’s a decision you made, that looking back, wasn’t the best idea?”

Ooooooh, you just KNOW with Madonna, a question like that is ripe for response. She promptly quipped:

“Getting married.”

And if you weren’t sure which ex-husband in particular she was shading, she quickly added:

“BOTH times.”

DAMN! She said that FAST! The singer definitely didn’t hold back when it came time to express herself. Guess her husbands are exes for a reason!

Related: Britney Spears Recreated THAT 2003 Kiss With Madonna At Her Wedding!

Madonna first got hitched in 1985 to actor Sean Penn, whom she was married to for four years before their eventual divorce in 1989. Allegations he abused her ran rampant at the time, with one 1987 instance in particular standing out where the Fast Times At Ridgmont High star allegedly hit the pop icon with a baseball bat. However, Her Madgesty denied these rumors in a 2015 legal document, stating:

“I am aware of the allegations that have surfaced over the years accusing Sean of incidents of physical assault and abuse against me. Specifically, I am aware of the allegations concerning an alleged incident that occurred in June 1987, whereby (according to tabloid reports), Sean allegedly struck me with ‘a baseball bat.’ I know the allegations in those and other reports to be completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false.”

She added:

“While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false.”

The two have remained friendly since. But clearly they were not marriage material!

As for her second marriage, Snatch film director Guy Ritchie swept the star off her feet, and in 2000 they said “I do.” They went on to have two sons together before eventually splitting in 2008, Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, now 22 and 16 respectively. As for the rest of their relationship? That’s clearly a regret for Madge!

It should be noted that all together, the legend has six children, including 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, whom she shares with ex personal trainer Carlos Leon, in addition to Rocco & David, Stella, Mercy, and Estere. And she cherishes every decision that led to having them. She noted in the video that her “six amazing children” are the life achievement that brings her the most pride. Awwww!

Related: Lourdes Wears ONLY Rope In Debut Music Video!

We love seeing Madonna open up like this and get a little messy! She just simply doesn’t care — after all, she’s a Material Girl.

See the full thing (below):

Honorable mention: when asked what her current favorite obsession is, she revealed “SEX!” Presumably she means the act and not her book… still available in hardcover…

What are your thoughts on the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think about her stance on her past marriages in the comments (below)!

[Images via Madonna/Youtube & MEGA/WENN/Avalon]