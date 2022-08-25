Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wears ONLY ROPES In Debut Music Video -- WATCH!

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon is making her musical debut!

The 25-year-old (who is also known as Lola) released her debut single Lock&Key under the name Lolahol. In the new music video, that just came out Wednesday, she can be seen dancing and singing in different areas — a cemetery, New York City, and on a vacant beach.

Her style throughout the video features lots of chains and edgy pieces including a silver sequin hooded jacket the singer paired with matching nipple pasties. Toward the end of the video, Leon stuns in nothing but some ropes and a padlock-style necklace with a fishing net wrapped around her waist — she truly looks like a deep-sea goddess! (And the spitting image of her mom!)

The song’s beat is very fast-paced and catchy, and her voice has an ethereal sound. Lock&Key comes nearly an entire year after the model told Interview in October she wouldn’t be having a music career:

“As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Seems like it wasn’t “too close to home”, though, as she’s found a new passion in music! You can watch the video and listen to the song yourself (below):

What do U think of her debut song, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Youtube/Chemical X Records]