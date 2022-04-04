Madonna Fans Disturbed By 'Unsettling' New TikTok -- Look!

Madonna’s latest TikTok has fans talking, but maybe not for the right reasons…

The 63-year-old took to the app on Sunday just ahead of the Grammys to share a new video with followers in which she wore a black sheer top with silver chain jewelry and her hair in braids. Despite the now-viral uproar, the clip is fairly benign. The Material Girl singer moves in slow motion as she leans in for a kiss. So what’s all the fuss about?

Ch-ch-check it out before we go any further (below):

OK, that is pretty close up when you’re not ready for it.

But fans seem particularly bothered by the clip, going so far as to call it “unsettling” and “creepy.” Yikes! The video’s comment section is filled with responses like:

“This honestly scared me I’m not gonna lie ” “Why does the algorithm think I want this ” “This is completely unsettling” “I’m just going to remember how fabulous she was in the 90s. She was an icon.” “I do not claim this negative energy” “I’ve loved Madonna since I was little … huge fan… love her … but this is a hard pass… what has she done to herself?” “Great! How am I supposed to close my eyes and fall asleep now!”

So harsh!

Sadly, this kind of criticism has been sent the performer’s way for quite some time now due to her increase in posting NSFW photos on social media. Back in January, she struck up a feud with 50 Cent after he mocked her after she posted a photo of herself in lingerie, saying:

“yo this is the funniest s**t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO”

He soon tried to walk back his statement, but Madonna was quick to blast him on social media for his insensitive remarks anyway, writing:

“Yeah, your apology is fake. It’s bulls**t and it’s not valid.”

She went on to list — in detail — the five reasons his apology was rejected! Damn! Thankfully for the mom of six, not everyone was appalled by her new upload. One comedic commenter was able to ignore all the negativity, teasing instead:

“Me to the McDonald’s employee who gives me 11 nugs instead of 10”

LOLz! If only more fans could just lay off the hatred for something as simple as a weird 13-second video! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised by these reactions? Or do you also find this video concerning?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

