Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Emotional Reunion With Peta Murgatroyd As He Makes It Back From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has finally returned to the United States.

The Dancing with the Stars pro has had a long and tumultuous journey from Ukraine, where he was judging a dance competition when the Russian invasion began. Maks used social media to update followers on what was happening in his native country, sharing videos from the streets of Kyiv, to a bomb shelter, to a stop along his 23-hour train ride to Warsaw, Poland.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old finally touched down in Los Angeles and shared an emotional reunion with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd. Entertainment Tonight captured the emotional moment on video (below).

It was an emotional reunion for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd as he arrived home safely from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Pxwa6tzfFh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2022

Speaking to the outlet, the dancer admitted:

“I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that’s the reality. I don’t know really what to say right this second.”

Fair enough. We can’t imagine how he must feel, having to face down the media after all he’s been through over the last few days. He surely wanted to get home to their son Shai and have a moment of peace with his family as soon as possible.

But even so, he managed to speak eloquently with the press gathered outside the airport.

Per ET, the Ukrainian native told a group of reporters and photographers:

“The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people. And the fact that the entire world is helping.”

He added:

“Huge shout out to Poland, huge shout out to neighboring countries. The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I’ve just got to bow down to the Polish people.”

Once again encouraging his audience to take up the Ukrainian cause, he stated:

“If we don’t get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else. I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet. There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time.”

Wow.

Honestly, we’re so impressed with Maks’s communication throughout this experience — he has brought awareness of the realities of this war to so many. Even after the most grueling and traumatic experience, he still managed to be a great advocate.

His wife Peta has been using her platform to advocate for Ukraine as well, most recently posting resources for people to send aid. You can check out her post about donations below:

We’re so glad this couple has been reunited and that Maks has returned home.

But even though he is no longer on the ground in Ukraine, we can tell he hasn’t finished speaking up for his country.

