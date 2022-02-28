Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Was Arrested Amid Invasion Of Ukraine As He Tries To Return To US

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is still sharing his first hand account of the very tense situation on the ground in Ukraine.

As we’ve been reporting, the Dancing with the Stars pro was stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the country. Maks has posted frequent updates on the situation from his perspective, as well as relating accounts he has heard from friends elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, he shared another update, including a friend’s experience traveling to the Polish border and a request that all the refugees fleeing the country be treated the same. (The dancer didn’t verify an Insider report that African students had been discriminated against at the border, but acknowledged “when there’s smoke, there’s fire.”)

As for himself, he reported:

​​”Just a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested… but all good, promise. That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check.”

Wow. How surreal.

He continued:

“There’s a lot to unpack, and like I said, I’m not in a mental state to do so. I’m just trying to stay focused. The last update is that I’m going to try to make my way out. I’m going to try to start getting towards the border. I have options. My options are better than most people’s unfortunately.”

He added a final request for fans who have been following his journey:

“[I’m] just a little nervous but I think it’s going to be alright. Well, I know it’s going to be okay. So, I’m gonna just keep you posted through this process as I can, I just want a favor from everybody. Just don’t panic if I disappear for a minute. … If you’re following this to see how I’m doing, if I disappear for a little bit, just please, don’t worry, and I’m gonna do my best and making sure that I’m gonna keep you updated.”

Gosh… we totally understand where he’s coming from, but it’s hard not to feel nervous about the 42-year-old going off the grid.

We hope he has a safe and quick journey back home to wife Peta Murgatroyd and their daughter Shai.

In another emotional video from Sunday, Maks decided to “expose” his feelings “in a more personal manner.” He shared:

“I’m very safe, probably the most safest place I can find in this entire thing. But I’m also right in the eye of the storm, within insane proximity to where this is all supposed to come to an end, if ever. This is a war. This is a crazy situation. It’s insane and I’m losing my final little things. This is not a cry for help. I’m a big boy. I can handle myself and as I said, I’m safe. but I’m starting to not be able to just sort of keep my head.”

He expressed his pride for the Ukrainian people and urged his audience to speak up for an end to the violence.

He concluded:

“The reality is, I just want to go home at this point. … I’m just hoping for a safe ending to it all. That’s it.”

This situation is so unimaginable. We can only join Maks in praying for a peaceful resolution.

We hope he makes it home safely and that his fellow Ukranians will have safety in their own country soon.

