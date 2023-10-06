Slain Model Maleesa Mooney Was Pregnant! Disturbing Cause Of Death Revealed!

New details have come out about the tragic death of model Maleesa Mooney.

As we previously reported, the 31-year-old’s family called the police to perform a welfare check at her apartment in Los Angeles last month after communication from her suddenly stopped. When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found her dead inside. So, so sad. Mysteriously, fellow model Nichole Coats was also found dead in her apartment in downtown El Lay — two days before Maleesa’s body was discovered!

However, police do not believe these two cases are related!

But nearly a month later, the cause of death for Maleesa finally has been revealed – and it’s disturbing. According to E! News, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner determined the victim died from “homicidal violence”. Innerestingly we now know why the cases of the two models, despite the proximity of time and place, are being treated as unrelated. Nichole’s death is NOT being investigated as a homicide.

Of note, Maleesa’s cause of death had initially been listed simply as “deferred”, but now the results are more conclusive. It sounds like she was murdered. Her case file also noted under her cause of death that there were “other significant conditions.” We may have a good idea what one condition was…

Maleesa’s sister, Jourdin Pauline, told KTLA on Wednesday that Maleesa had been two months pregnant when she died! What a heartbreaking update! Jourdin said her sis had wanted to be a mom so bad:

“I can’t imagine what my sister went through, and it pains me to even think about it.”

Our heart breaks for Maleesa’s family and the other victim’s loved ones. This must be hard for them, especially since there are still so many questions about her death.

Jourdin also told KTLA she believes she knows the reason Maleesa’s cause of death was initially deferred. She says her sister was beaten so brutally that the exact cause couldn’t be identified. We suppose the exact cause still hasn’t — but they wanted to make clear it was violence committed by another person. Horrible.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time. While the investigation continues, cops have asked anyone with information on the murder to reach out to LAPD detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150 or to submit an anonymous tip online to LA crime stoppers or call 1-800-222-8477.

