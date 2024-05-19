Cassie’s Legal Team SLAMS Diddy’s ‘Pathetic’ Apology!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cassie’s legal team ain’t buying Diddy’s apology… If you can even call it that!

On Sunday morning, the disgraced rapper took to Instagram to attempt his version of an apology after CNN released footage of him viciously beating and dragging Cassie through a hotel hallway in 2016. If you haven’t seen the footage, take a look (below). But be advised, it’s graphic:

In response, the Bad Boy Records founder claimed it was during one of “the darkest times” of his life, adding he was “f**ked up” and at “rock bottom.” He took “full responsibility” for his “inexcusable” actions, but never directly apologized to Cassie. He said:

“I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy and going to rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Wild, right?? Not even a mention of her name! It’s like he’s trying to position himself as the victim! And Cassie’s legal team ain’t having it!

On Sunday, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Cassie, absolutely eviscerated the I’ll Be MIssing You rapper’s “pathetic” apology. Meredith Firetog told Page Six:

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

So true!! He fully denied Cassie’s “offensive and outrageous allegations” when she filed her lawsuit back in November. Wild stuff!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

