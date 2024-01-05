Mama June Shannon & Fam Support Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Through Cancer In New Season Of Family Crisis: WATCH

We’re getting a new perspective of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s cancer battle in the new trailer for Mama June: Family Crisis.

In the new sneak peek for the WE tv reality show, Mama June Shannon and her fam are sticking together to support Anna throughout her battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer — which she tragically lost last month. In the emotional clip, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird can be heard saying:

“Anna’s cancer diagnosis is hitting harder than we ever imagined.”

In a confessional, the 44-year-old matriarch is seen breaking down into tears as she contemplates Chickadee’s future:

“I can’t say my daughter is going to be here in 5 years, because I don’t know.”

So sad!

Pumpkin is then seen breaking tragic news to the rest of the family, saying:

“The doctor straight up told her [Chickadee] ‘you need to get your affairs in order’ … we were shocked she wanted a wedding so quickly!”

Of course, though, the new season isn’t coming without drama! In clips showing the 29-year-old’s wedding to her hubby Eldridge Toney, an unexpected wedding crasher arrives off-camera. Mama June confesses:

“I don’t even know why the hell she’s here.”

OMG! Who do U think crashed the wedding??

Ch-ch-check out the sneak preview (below):

Looks like this season is going to be a wild, emotional ride! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Will you be watching when it premieres February 9 on WE tv?

