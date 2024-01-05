What is going on with Paramore?!?

The band just canceled an upcoming concert and wiped clean their social media accounts, causing fans to fear for the worst!

On Thursday, the band — consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro — backed out of their iHeartRadio gig scheduled for next Saturday. They did so by sharing the news on their Instagram Story:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologizes for any inconvenience.”

ALT 98.7 Los Angeles also confirmed the news on their IG by wishing the group “all the best,” adding that they “hope to see them soon.” In the meantime, Fall Out Boy will be replacing them at the concert.

Related: Britney Spears Will ‘NEVER’ Return To Music — But She Is Doing THIS!

While it’s not unusual for bands to have to cancel at the last minute on rare occasions, the future of Paramore seems up in the air at the moment. We say that because they also cleaned out their social media accounts. And we don’t mean just archiving a few photos here and there — it’s a BLANK canvas! WHAT?!

Not only did they delete all their posts, but they even changed their icon image to a generic grey profile photo. Innerestingly, Hayley did the same thing on her personal page, too! The other band members’ accounts are up and running as normal, but still, it’s definitely weird and notable. Hmm… Take a look (below):

Even their website, which they still link to from their IG, shows a “404 Not Found” error message. So, that’s not a good sign!

Could Paramore just be under a rebrand? Maybe! It’s pretty common for artists to dramatically revamp their social accounts ahead of a new album or something like that. But something about this move combined with the cancellation has fans worried they might be disbanding altogether!! And the speculation isn’t coming from nowhere.

In an interview with Uproxx last month, they actually all admitted that there’s a level of “uncertainty,” as the outlet put it, about their future. Why? Because they have “fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents,” the website noted. That said, they insisted at the time that nothing was going to tear them apart. Hayley declared:

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

Zac added:

“I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

That sounds promising! Plus, they are still set to open for Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour in Europe over the summer. So, as long as they don’t cancel that enormous gig, then we think everything will be alright. Better keep an eye out on their socials, though!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think is going on?? Share all your best predictions (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Billboard/YouTube]