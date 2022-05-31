Mama June Secretly Got Married! Sorry, After Dating Only HOW LONG??

Mama June has started her happily ever after!!

According to The Sun, a clerk confirmed that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud on March 23! The couple apparently got married in a Georgia courthouse — and they took this step after only dating for eight months! Wow! When you know, you know!

Interestingly, eagle-eyed fans wondered if the couple was headed down the aisle earlier this month when they posed for a photo inside a jewelry shop. Take a look:

Perhaps they were already talking about the big day!?

So far, neither of them have spoken about their secret nuptials yet, but it doesn’t surprise us that they’ve reportedly taken this next step! The reality star, full name June Shannon, chatted with The Sun before the news of her wedding and she had so many good things to say about her new man! On the timeline of their relationship, she explained:

“We’ve known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months.”

They went public with their relationship via Instagram in October, though the outlet didn’t confirm Justin was her new beau until December. The 42-year-old was fresh out of a tumultuous relationship with ex Geno Doak, but her connection to Justin helped. She told the outlet that the 34-year-old auto mechanic helped her get back on track after her breakup, adding:

“It’s been amazing like you know, he’s helped put the pieces back together.”

Aw!

It’s his thoughtfulness that won her over the most, the mom of four continued:

“He would send these sweet messages saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.’ Noticing the little stuff, that’s what made me fall for Justin. Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I’ve been going through. I’ve been able to share stuff with him that I’ve never been able to share with other people- not even my kids and so it’s really nice to have that partnership.”

We have to say, despite only knowing each other for a little while, it’s clear they have a strong bond because they’ve managed to stay together despite some messy legal drama!

Back in February, Justin was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Florida while leaving an event with his new wifey. The couple had been attending a party, but as they left, cops were finally able to apprehend Stroud who had been evading authorities for MONTHS! The warrant was originally issued in October after Justin violated his probation on drug and burglary charges. Before he was apprehended in The Sunshine State, he and his lover had been traveling all around the country. It’s unclear what repercussions he suffered because of the arrest, but they’re clearly moving forward!

Thoughts on this quick marriage, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

