Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter DEMANDS To See Her Bank Records Amid Claims She Has ‘No Money’!

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is demanding to see proof she’s broke now!

According to The US Sun, Kevin Hunter has re-opened the former couple’s divorce case after out-of-court mediation sessions have proven fruitless. Her ex claimed he made a marital settlement agreement with the 59-year-old television personality; she would give Kevin severance payments as part of their arrangement. However, Kevin claimed those payments suddenly stopped in January 2022 when Wells Fargo — Wendy’s bank — locked her out of her accounts out of fear of her falling victim to “financial exploitation.” She ended up being placed in guardianship under attorney Sabrina Morrissey later that year.

Since then, Kevin has been in mediation sessions to resolve his financial issues, but then, a bombshell dropped. A source close to the negotiations previously told The Sun that the mediator told Kevin:

“The reality is that there is no more money.”

Wendy — who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia — seemed to confirm she had “no money” while discussing her guardianship in her documentary, Where is Wendy Williams? But the insider claimed despite the mediator’s statement about the radio host’s financial status, “there was no proof offered to them to support the allegation” that she is broke! And Kevin appears to have been fighting to get the evidence!

In new divorce filings obtained by The Sun on Thursday, he demanded to see The Wendy Williams Show alum’s bank records, which were agreed to be given to him during their mediation sessions. The docs stated:

“On December 8, 2022, I attended a mediation with [Wendy’s] counsel and [Wendy’s] New York court-appointed guardian attorney Sabrina Morrissey. In that mediation, [Wendy’s] counsel and Guardian agreed to provide statements to accounts and bank records they claimed to have gotten permission from the New York court to provide.”

By December 19, Wendy’s team had cut off communication with his team. He then emailed the mediator “and copied all parties addressing lack of transparency and bad faith in their lack of candor in mediation.” From there, Kevin continued to contact them about the issue. According to him, though, her team still ignored his request. It wasn’t until February 8, 2023, that Kevin said “a letter was received from [Wendy’s] counsel, stating that the Guardian was only providing bank statements for the months of November and December of 2022.”

The problem? Kevin alleged they did not agree to reviewing only two months of his ex-wife’s bank statements. Plus, the letter included other stipulations that were not discussed or agreed to. Kevin explained:

“The letter further stated that I could only review the documents in the mediator’s office. This was not the agreement, the agreement was from all the records from the date of dissolution until current.”

Now he wants the bank records they agreed upon before. And it is safe to say that this situation between the exes is getting very messy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Should Kevin drop it, considering what all went on that led to their split in the first place? Or is he entitled to all this information?? Let us know in the comments below.

