Mama June Shannon 'Not Aware' Of Chickadee's Ex's Lawsuit?? She Filed For Custody The Next Day!

Mama June Shannon is hitting back at her daughter’s ex’s custody filings!

ICYMI, on Monday it was revealed that the late Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s ex Michael Cardwell is trying to get custody of 11-year-old Kaitlyn after her mother’s tragic passing. After the 29-year-old sadly lost her battle to cancer, her ex was awarded custody of their shared child, 8-year-old Kylee, while June was given emergency guardianship of Kaitlyn. He is the younger girl’s bio dad — but not the elder daughter’s — so this setup totally made sense. Or so everyone thought…

Michael filed a custody lawsuit on Sunday against the 44-year-old reality TV star trying to get full custody of Chickadee’s eldest child. In the filings, he argued he’s “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” in the young girl’s life, and has “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child”. So he wants to be her legal guardian!

The Mama June: Road to Redemption isn’t on the same page, though! According to legal docs obtained by The US Sun, on Monday June made her own filings. She reportedly petitioned a Georgia judge seeking sole physical and legal custody of Kaitlyn. In the filings, she said:

“Since the mother’s passing, child has remained in the care, custody and control of Petitioner. Petitioner previously had temporary guardianship of the child. More recently, approximately one month before passing, the mother and child began residing with Petitioner.”

The Honey Boo Boo family matriarch also went on to write like she was the only one seeking custody of Kaitlyn, as the docs said she is “not aware of any interested parties other than herself that would have standing to seek custody of the child”:

“Petitioner is not aware of any other actions involving custody of the child pending in this or any other state. Petitioner has not participated as a party or witness in any other actions involving the child, not otherwise referenced herein.”

Oh no! Did she not know of his impending lawsuit when she petitioned this?? Yikes! He made some pretty rough claims in his filings…

This isn’t looking like it’s going to be an easy breezy custody case. Let’s just hope for the sake of the girls it doesn’t get too messy. They’re going through enough as it is. Sad!

