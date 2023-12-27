Influencer Murdered In Front Of Child Days Before Christmas -- Weeks After She Informed Police Of Husband's Disturbing Threats

An influencer was tragically killed by her husband in front of her 11-year-old child just days before Christmas.

On Friday, Hawaii native Theresa Cachuela was at a shopping center in Honolulu doing some last minute gift-buying for the upcoming Christmas holidays, but sadly she would never even make it home. According to multiple local outlets, the 33-year-old was out with her daughter and was on her way to the bank when her estranged husband, 44-year-old Jason Cachuela, approached the pair and fatally shot his wife.

According to KHON2, Theresa was pronounced dead at the scene, and later that same day her husband was found dead from an apparent suicide behind a residence in the island city. Just awful, but the situation turned even more tragic after it was revealed the Instagram influencer had already taken steps to protect herself.

In court records obtained by People, the mother had filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband WEEKS before the shooting. Court docs also revealed the wife’s claims of Jason’s disturbing threats — including threatening suicide while her children were there, as well as holding a knife to his own throat. He even hid in her garage after police performed a wellness check to assure he wasn’t around.

Theresa’s family opened a GoFundMe for funeral expenses following their daughter’s untimely death. According to the description, she was “trying hard to get help”:

“She was coming to have breakfast with me that morning because I wanted to give her and my grandkids their Christmas gifts. My daughter did not deserve this. She was trying so hard to get help, but the Justice system failed her.”

The devastated family also thanked donors for their kindness, as the fundraiser has already almost doubled the original $20,000 goal:

“We are so thankful for all the love, help, and condolences that has been sent our way during these hard times. May her soul rest in peace and as she’s now in God’s loving arms. We ask for your support. Thank You and God bless you all.”

If you’d like to donate, you can click HERE.

Just months before her death, the religious influencer made a post to her social media, eerily writing:

“Your soul must be pretty valuable if both God and the enemy are after it”

So heartbreaking. We extend our love and condolences to Theresa’s family. May she rest in peace.

