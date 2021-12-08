Man Arrested For Torture & Kidnapping After Girlfriend Tells Cops She Escaped A MONTH Of Being Held Captive In His Home!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A California man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his 25-year-old girlfriend while holding her captive for a month.

According to reports, Saul Ortega (above) was cuffed on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, and rape after his girlfriend — a Modesto resident who has not been named — escaped from his clutches and reported him to authorities.

In a press release, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office said they were alerted about the young woman’s claims early around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, which requested a security check for her after she reported being held captive. The woman claimed she had escaped her 29-year-old boyfriend’s home two days before, on December 2. She said she didn’t immediately call the police because Ortega threatened her and her family.

Related: Josh Duggar Going With The ‘I Got Hacked’ Defense In Child Porn Trial!

Stanislaus County deputies found her suffering “extensive injuries to her body, including bruises and burns,” and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. At that point, the Crimes Against Person Unit with the sheriff’s office took over the investigation, and was joined by others including a SWAT team and Special Investigations Unit.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, officials served an arrest warrant for Ortega at the 1000 block of Paradise Road in Modesto, along with a search warrant for the evidence. An older female, who was ultimately identified as the suspect’s mother, was also detained at the home, but she was later released after cooperating with investigators. Investigators don’t believe she was aware or part of the alleged torture.

Ortega was arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, criminal threats, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, and felon in possession of firearms. He is currently being held on $1 million bail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Needless to say, neighbors were shocked to learn what was going on inside Ortega’s house. Adriana Rodriguez, who lives down the street from where the suspect was arrested, told CBS13:

“You pass by and it’s just a normal house, a home and then more is going on. You never know. It makes me concerned for other houses out here, like what is going on, what is happening behind those closed doors.”

To make matters scarier, investigators said “there is reason to believe Ortega may have victimized others.”

Anyone with information on potential victims is urged to contact Detective D. Gonzalez at (209) 595-8686. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.

[Image via Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department]