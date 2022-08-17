NFL Star's Brother Charged With Murder After Shooting Youth Football Coach DURING GAME!

A former NFL star’s brother has turned himself in following the murder of a youth football coach.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, a shooting allegedly took place at a youth football game on Saturday around 9 p.m. following a disagreement between the coaches of the opposing teams. The argument was reportedly about calls made by a referee but quickly escalated far beyond a rules dispute into a full-on brawl. Coach Yaqub Talib allegedly shot coach Mike Hickmon multiple times right there on the field, in front of everyone. Talib was reported to have fled the scene with the gun. Paramedics transported Hickmon to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

If the name Talib sounds familiar in the world of football, that isn’t a coincidence. The alleged shooter is the brother an NFL star, former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Yaqub seems ready to face the music. He turned himself in on Monday following the death of his fellow coach and is now facing a charge of first degree murder. But according to his lawyer Clark Birdsall, just because he’s turned himself in doesn’t mean he’s confessing to the crime. The attorney told People:

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but went ahead and turned himself into the law this morning so his side of the story could be told.”

Yaqub was actually both on probation and facing other, unrelated charges. He wasn’t even allowed to hold a firearm, much less bring one to a children’s game.

The suspect reportedly has not yet entered a plea; he is currently being held in custody, and his first hearing was scheduled for Monday evening. Updates have yet to be released.

Mike was a beloved member of the community and a role model to many youth who were coached by him. President of Hickmon’s football team, Mike Freeman, described the slain coach as a “great father, great man” and detailed how he held the man’s son during the aftermath:

“Great father, great man, great role model, great mentor … I held his son, Little Mike Jr., and I held him like my son, and it was very, very, very hard to hold him and console him because again… just letting him know that we’ll be there for him.”

Just heartbreaking. Freeman also explained he feels “stuck” on how to explain the incident to the youngsters who attended the game that night and saw the violence. According to local outlet WFAA, a total of about 80 kids were involved in games that night. Freeman said:

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why? This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”

Absolutely gut-wrenching. No kid should have to experience something so horrifying and traumatic.

Aqib also spoke out about his brother’s surrender to law enforcement, describing his devastation to the families and friends who lost their loved one. A rep for the former cornerback confirmed to TMZ he was at the fateful game. The rep says the NFL alum “is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life” and sends his “condolences” to the Hickmon family:

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Such a terrible situation. Our hearts go out to Mike’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

