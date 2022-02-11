Woman On Dating App Turned Out To Be Man Luring Rape Victims, Say Cops!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Los Angeles man was arrested for allegedly posing as a woman on a dating app in order to lure men to rape them.

According to a statement from the LAPD on Wednesday, Aadrian Evelyn (pictured above) was charged on Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place over the past few months.

Police said the 32-year-old used photos of women he presumably found online (NOT the above inset, the photos he used have not been released to the public) and “sexually suggestive texts” on a dating app to convince men to meet up for sex. When they arrived at what they thought was the woman’s home, they were instead met by Evelyn, who claimed to be a friend of the woman.

Shortly after the men arrived, Evelyn reportedly drugged them unconscious and sodomized them. Authorities linked Evelyn to the assaults thanks to DNA evidence and statements from the men. He remains jailed on $300,000 bail.

Police believe there might be more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone who has information about the suspect or believes they may have been victimized by him are encouraged to call Detective Stanziale at 213-996-1837.

Horrifying. Stay safe out there, everyone.

[Image via Los Angeles Police Department/Instagram]