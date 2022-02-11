Ashley Graham Shares First Pic Of Twins AND Reveals Their Names In Beautiful Breastfeeding Post!

Ashley Graham just gave fans a glimpse of her newborn twins!

The 34-year-old model and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their little ones back in January, and now she’s finally shared the first picture of them on Instagram! In the intimate photo posted on Thursday, Graham can be seen holding one child as she breastfeeds the other on the couch. She wrote in the caption:

“​​my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon”

The body-positive queen also revealed the names of her baby boys in the post, which are Malachi and Roman. Awwww, we love it! Ch-ch-check out the stunning photograph of the family (below):

Her hubby then posted the same image on his Instagram account, identifying the little guy on the left as Roman and the one being held by his momma on the right as Malachi. Ervin then took a moment to praise Graham, gushing:

“I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. ‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

He also gave another shout-out to his wife on IG Stories, expressing how “proud” he was of the author. So sweet!!!

Congrats again to the happy parents!

