Marcia Gay Harden Reveals All 3 Of Her Children Are 'Queer'!

Marcia Gay Harden is taking a stand for LGBT rights and human decency. And in the process sharing some surprising news!

The veteran actress took part in the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon this past weekend in Los Angeles. And while she used the Sunday event to raise funds for gay rights and fight against anti-LGBT legislation nationwide, she also spoke up about her own very personal family experiences in that realm.

While talking to event co-host Adam Shankman at one point on Sunday, the 63-year-old actress revealed that all three of her children identify as part of the LGBTQ community!

Speaking candidly about her family life during the star-studded fundraising broadcast, the Damages star said:

“All my children are queer.”

She went on to explain to Shankman how this reality very much drives her personal passion to support LGBT rights — and fight for the continued existence of drag shows. Harden explained:

“What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong. What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

The actress’ three adult children are 24-year-old Eulala Scheel, and 19-year-old twins Julitta and Hudson Scheel. She shares them all with her ex-husband, 58-year-old director Thaddaeus Scheel.

And three for three LGBT? Wow…

As for Sunday’s Drag Isn’t Dangerous shindig, the Academy Award-winning actress wanted to make very clear her support for LGBT rights and the drag community. Worried about Republican-led state governments pushing forth an unending wave of anti-gay legislation, the First Wives Club star explained:

“This is so fear-based and it’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. I believe this country will fight that.”

Amen!

Clearly, Marcia’s own family has been positively impacted by the embrace of the LGBT community. Rightfully, she wants to make sure other families nationwide can feel that same love and support. Good for her!

She continued the fight on social media, too. Later on Sunday, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram with a series of pics from the event and an inspiring message for all:

“The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are! … Our nation, our neighbors, our children, artists, our singers, our dancers, our better leaders, ceo’s, writers, spiritual leaders, basically our humanity. Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love.”

Love it!

Harden wasn’t the only star to take part in the nearly five-hour-long telethon. Per People, other A-listers like Leslie Jones, Charlize Theron, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Eisenberg, Idina Menzel, and Melissa McCarthy were all present for the inspiring Sunday show, as well.

We love to see the stars supporting such an important cause! Especially one that hits so close to home, as in Harden’s case.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

