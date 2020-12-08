Maria Menounos Reveals BOTH Of Her Parents Have Coronavirus: 'We Still Need Prayers'

After a week off her podcast, Maria Menounos is back with a shocking update.

In a revealing episode of Better Together on Monday, the star opened up about her hectic life as of yet, most importantly noting both her parents, Costas and Litsa, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 — at the same time!

That’s not even the worst of it! Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro were already headed home to Los Angeles to help care for her mother, who you’ll recall has been fighting a tumor recurrence after battling stage 4 cancer.

The 42-year-old journalist explained that on November 23, she and her family got bad news about her mother’s tumor which “was growing.” With Litsa’s caretaker sick, she knew she had to fly home to help. Little did she know, things would get much worse upon landing.

“We land, and that’s when this all started. I’m just going to share that we’re in process right now, and we still need prayers … Within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID.”

So scary! Her mother was diagnosed first, and shortly after, her father also tested positive, leaving them in different Los Angeles hospitals for the last few weeks. So, not only can Menounos not be by her parents’ sides as they fight this illness, but she is now juggling two teams of doctors, hospital staff, and caretakers.

“It has been an incredible challenge. You work so hard to keep your parents healthy and alive, and to see something like this happen. I mean it was bad enough on Monday to hear that about my mom’s tumor.”

Through it all, the Massachusetts native is staying positive. She shared her gratitude for those now helping her, saying:

“Luckily, we’ve had incredible doctors, incredible nurses, incredible friends, and incredible family, that have lifted up and helped us in this time. I can’t say enough about these nurses who are now having to manage FaceTime sessions. That’s not part of their job.”

Give it up for Essential Workers! We love you!

Despite the health scares, the TV correspondent is committed to remaining open and honest about her family’s experience with the novel virus. Using her platform, she’ll not only continue to update listeners about her parents’ battle with COVID, but use her voice for good.

And when discussing fear and how she’s handling her new role as a caretaker, Menounos, who just a few years ago had a brain tumor removed, told her listeners:

“There’s a helpless feeling there, but you don’t have to be helpless. You can still be engaged as an active participant and as an advocate, and as their caretaker, and I will show you exactly how to do that, and how I’ve done it, and some tips and tricks that have been incredibly helpful.”

We think it’s so AH-mazing that the former E! personality will be delving into her family’s journey battling coronavirus on her podcast. So many people can relate to the struggle her family is facing. Now more than ever, it’s important to support one another through this dumpster fire of a year!

We’re sending all the positive thoughts your way, Menounos Fam!

Check out her full candid conversation (below):

[Image via Maria Menounos/Instagram]