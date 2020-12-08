Sebastian Stan Captures 2020 Perfectly In This Video!

So we really ARE all living the same year, huh?

Marvel star Sebastian Stan proved it with one HIGHlarious Instagram post that pretty much summed up 2020 (for those of us fortunate enough that boredom was the worst of our problems, anyway).

The clip features the actor washing his hands (and his gloves), sanitizing everything, doing a brief workout, getting a kick out of a good book, drinking, and one absolutely epic emotional rollercoaster of a sing-a-long. (If you catch us replaying the part where he’s hip-thrusting to Usher, mind your business!)

Related: That Lifetime & KFC Movie A Recipe For Seduction Trailer Dropped

He captioned the post:

“2020 Thank you for the love, thank you for the hate. Be safe. Happy holidays “

Ch-ch-check out the hysterical vid (below):

Yeah, that dead-eyed stare as he flips the light switch on and off about captures the 2020 mood.

Like many of us, the star of the upcoming The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series seemed to have a lot of time on his hands this year. He previously entertained followers by watching the first episode of Gossip Girl and sharing his commentary. (“Well, I wasn’t in the pilot, but I wish I was. There it is. XOXO.”)

Thanks for a good laugh, Sebastian! After this year, we needed it!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN]