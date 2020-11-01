Mariah Carey Masterfully Trolls The World With A Halloween Vid Teasing THAT Upcoming Holiday...

You got us good with this one, Mariah Carey!

The superstar singer — best known for, among other mega-hits, her powerhouse vocals on All I Want For Christmas Is You — is back at it again, and she’s putting on video what we’re pretty much all feeling right now! Not even gonna lie! LOLz!

On Sunday morning, hours after Halloween officially ended, the Always Be My Baby singer posted a new video to her Twitter account. In it, a scarily-dressed man with a horrifying mask walks the camera through a set of doors to a marked room.

When the man opens the door, and we’re expecting something scary and Halloween-themed, we get… Mariah. In all her glory. Preparing to sing, well, you can probably guess what by now.

But if you haven’t figured it out, ch-ch-check out the AMAZING, hilarious video (below):

Now that’s how you troll everybody!!! Literally just a few hours after the end of Halloween, too. Great timing!

After all, don’t we all lament how Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier every year?! Mariah’s out here doing her part to keep that tradition alive! LOLz!

Seriously, though, what a clever vid! U got any reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Mariah Carey/Twitter]