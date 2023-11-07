Mariah Carey Says She’s Working On ‘Exciting’ New Music!

All we want for Christmas is new Mariah Carey music! And Santa’s making it happen!

The Queen of Christmas sat down with Good Morning America on Monday to discuss her holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You, because you know, it’s time! LOLz!

But amid all the hype and talk about her upcoming cross-country Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which kicks off next week in Highland, California, the 54-year-old revealed she’s got “new music on the horizon”!! She explained:

“I’ve been working the past three, four weeks on just writing new songs.”

OMG! How exciting! She even teased fans with a little sneak peek at what we have to look forward to:

“Yesterday, we were in the studio working on something with a choir, working on a new song, so it’s exciting.”

A whole choir?? Sounds extravagant! But what else can we really expect from everyone’s favorite diva? Watch her full interview (below):

The last time Mimi dropped an album was 2018’s Caution, and since then she’s just graced us with singles and features here and there.

It really is the most wonderful time of the year! While there’s no release date slated as of now, we’re just happy to hear the news! Are YOU excited for new Mariah music? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via ABC & Mariah Carey/YouTube]