Stylist Claims Marilyn Manson Held A Gun To Her Head!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The dam has really broken on stories about Marilyn Manson’s abuse.

It’s clear from these tales that while his romantic partners may have borne the brunt of his alleged abuses, no one in his inner circle was safe from his disturbing behaviors. In fact, it’s not just those closest to him who suffered — but anyone the artist deemed less powerful could have been a target, at least according to the testimony of Love Bailey.

Related: ICYMI — Manson Denies Abuse Allegations

Bailey, a visual filmmaker and trans woman, first posted her allegations against Manson on Instagram and Facebook in 2017. But now that more accusers are coming forward, she’s revisiting the harrowing experience she had while working as a Hollywood stylist.

In an IGTV video, the performer recalled a photoshoot she had worked on for LoveCat Magazine, now Galore Magazine. Censoring the name of the actress she was styling, Bailey explained:

“Because of all the death threats I’ve been getting, the photographer’s reaching out threatening me, I feel it’s a pressing matter to speak directly to the camera and tell my testimony of what really happened the night I met Marilyn Manson. So, that day I was doing a photoshoot with [anonymous actress] for LoveCat Magazine. … So we did this photoshoot at Jeffrey Deitch’s house, and I was asked to follow [actress] to Marilyn Manson’s studio, his recording studio, on Santa Monica Boulevard, where I was supposed to dress [actress] for this photo shoot.”

She recalled seeing three rooms in the studio, including the “living room” area where the styling team set up. She shared:

“So as we were unpacking all of the couture and the glam for the photoshoot, I noticed there was all these dark paintings on the ground, all these demonic paintings that were done out of charcoal, like, scribbled aggressively. And they were all sort of scattered, accumulating into the corner of the room where it looked like he was trying to open a portal — there was like this big circle of charcoal, that looked like he was trying to open a portal of some demonic presence.”

Creepy!

Additional testimony from an assistant on the shoot confirmed the disturbing artwork and “cocaine bags everywhere.” Bailey went on:

“As we were getting ready, you know, I’m like trying to put the couture together and just do my job. I was 20 years old, I was a young naive stylist just trying to make a name for myself. And here I am, in the presence of what I thought were my heroes., Marilyn Manson, you know, I looked up to his music until then, until that instance. So I’m just doing my job, I get called in to go into Marilyn’s boudoir. And as I’m walking into his boudoir, to the left side, there was a glass cage, where it looked like that he held his victims, where he held women against their will. There was a lock on it.”

She continued:

“I crawled over the s*x stained sheets, that [actress] and Marilyn had just finished up whatever they were doing. And I looked over to [actress] and she was black out wasted. And I don’t know if this was from pills, she was not coherent at all. She was stumbling over, she hurt her knee on the bedside table and Marilyn laughed at her. He just let her crawl on the floor. So I ran over to help [actress] and as I’m holding [actress] and trying to get her balance with her, Marilyn pulls a gun to my head, a big glock. A metal glock. Not a toy gun, this was a real gun. And he pulls a glock straight to my forehead and says, ‘I don’t like f*****s.'”

In an interview with Daily Beast, Bailey said she believed he pulled the gun to “scare me into submission, so I wouldn’t talk.” She reflected:

“I remember thinking, oh my god, am I going to die? I felt powerless, I felt stunned and I was shocked. I was in this state where I was asking myself, isn’t he too famous to kill me?”

In her own video, she described him laughing “in this really dark, aggressive tone.” Beginning to tear up, she stated:

“This wasn’t a joke, this wasn’t humorous behavior, or something to take lightly. And I remember being stunned in that moment. I felt powerless.”

A friend she had spoken with after the incident recalled Bailey saying her life had flashed before her eyes, and that she was “traumatized.”

“I finally am brave enough to come out about this after all these years because of Evan’s testimony. But for so many years I’ve been silenced into not saying anything, you know, because of the industry, because of the fashion industry, because of these people, these photographers that will blacklist you for mentioning their name, and for so long I’ve been silent. But now I think it’s time. I think it’s time I come clean about my story, and my experience, and you know what, if my voice can help save a life… if my voice can help other victims come forward and stand in their truth, so be it. So be it.”

Related: Did Dita Von Teese Hint At Manson’s Abuse YEARS Ago?!

She concluded:

“I don’t give a f**k about the fashion industry, I don’t give a f**k about styling, and upholding these false beliefs and these false powers that be. I don’t care anymore, okay? I don’t want to work with these people anyways. I know that in my power, in my truth, I have enough to offer the world. And I am a magical blessing to the world in existence. My very presence is a blessing to this earth. So these men hold no power over me anymore. And I’m sorry that it took so long to come out about this story, but I’m happy to share my truth.”

Wow. The stories coming out about Manson are so incredibly traumatizing. We hope that finally exposing this behavior brings peace and accountability for everyone who experienced it in any capacity.

Hear the story for yourself (below):

[Image via WENN & Love Bailey/Instagram]