Jana Kramer Reveals 'One Person' Made Life 'Hell' On One Tree Hill Set!!

If only things were as good as they seemed on screen…

The more time that has passed since The CW’s hit show One Tree Hill aired, the more we learn that life behind-the-scenes wasn’t all that great. In fact, for some, it was downright “hell”!

Jana Kramer actually opened up about some of the resentment towards her now very chummy cast during a recent episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin podcast! The country singer invited special guests and former co-stars, James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, to take this walk down memory lane, and honestly, it sounded like it was a really traumatizing time!

It’s no secret the 37-year-old was “definitely closest” to Stephen, who played her love interest Chase Adams once she joined the series in season 7 (she’s often sharing this same answer with fans on social media), but now we’re learning why. Kramer spilled of the somewhat toxic environment:

“I did all my scenes with Stephen. I had very few scenes with James. When I was on the show there was just some, not cattiness, but just, ‘You can’t talk to this person if you’re friends with this person.’ So, I wasn’t very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time.”

Yikes! Not cool at all!

The teen drama, now available on Hulu, has taken on a life of its own as the cast regularly appears at Tree Hill specific conventions — bonding as a group more so than they ever did during the series’ run. These yearly events have also given the cast a chance to connect with folks they never crossed paths with on set, considering OG members Chad Michael Murry and Hilarie Burton left the series prior to Kramer’s introduction as Alex Dupré, for example. That said, all this recent “family” love annoys the singer most, who shared:

“It’s kind of frustrating because I’m like, ‘Why couldn’t we have all been friends then? And you made the newbies’ life a little bit of hell.’ But it’s cool. But now it’s, like, annoying because they’re all like, ‘We’re all friends now,’ and I’m just like you — one person — literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed.”

While the momma of two never named a specific perpetrator, she did elaborate more on this topic a month earlier with Us Weekly. She described her now iconic time on the show as “tough,” explaining:

“It was, like, you either are on this side or you’re on this side. And if you are on this [side], then you can’t be friends with this person.”

Anyone else getting “Varsity vs. JV” vibes like the latest season of The Bachelor? So much insecure competition! Which, we suppose makes sense considering these stars were at the peak of their fame back in the day, but still!

Jana continued, recalling:

“When now everyone’s friends again, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute. Like, you were told that we couldn’t be friends with this person and now you’re saying you all are friends?’ That is the biggest misconception, but OK.”

Can someone just say who it was already?? OGs vs. Newbies?

In 2019, the Lifetime actress also hosted OTH alum Bethany Joy Lenz, who portrayed the lovable Haley James Scott on the series for its entire run, on her podcast. Lenz admitted at the time:

“It would be great to go back and not have it feel like it was divided in any way or when we were going through a rough patch.”

Disgraced creator Mark Schwahn, who was accused of sexual harassment and emotional abuse in 2017 by over a dozen of OTH’s female cast and crew members, was partially to blame.

However, her next statement seems to confirm she wasn’t the problem, though who really knows at this point, right? She said of Kramer:

“You were such a firecracker. You always had such a great energy. I loved being in scenes with you because there was a firecracker in the room and you never knew when it was gonna go off.”

It’s always sad to learn the messiness happening off-screen of your favorite show — and a show that feels like it’ll never die with new teens rediscovering it on a daily basis. But alas, Jana’s openness also makes us realize there’s far better ways to spend your youth than being petty.

Thoughts on Kramer’s admissions, Perezcious readers? Does it shock you that there was this much divisiveness on the North Carolina set? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

