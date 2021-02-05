Phoebe Bridgers Says Marilyn Manson Once Bragged To Her About Having A 'Rape Room'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Phoebe Bridgers is no longer a fan of Marilyn Manson.

The indie rocker took to her social media on Thursday to share support for the six women, including Evan Rachel Wood, who accused the shock-rocker of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, recalling her own experience with the musician that was, in hindsight, incredibly disturbing.

Explaining how she visited Manson’s home as a teenager and that he referred to a room in his home as the “rape room,” the 26-year-old artist wrote:

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor… I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.”

The California native went on to put those in Manson’s camp on blast for their responses to the allegations, saying she thinks those around the 52-year-old “knew.” She shared:

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f**king pathetic.”

Bridgers’ remarks come days after half a dozen women — including Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, an artist who identified herself as Gabriella, and the Westworld star — accused Manson of sexual and emotional abuse.

Wood, who started dating Manson in December 2006 and, after a brief breakup, got engaged to him in January 2010 before separating in August that year, said in her statement:

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

McNeilly said in her statement:

“I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends or if I didn’t he would threaten to come after them.”

After days of silence, Manson’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese addressed the allegations, saying the experiences of the other women “do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple.” Revealing that she left the musician due to “infidelity and drug abuse,” the burlesque performer wrote:

“Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself.”

On the heels of the allegations, Manson has reportedly been dropped from talent agency CAA as well as his record label. He denied the claims on his Instagram, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

