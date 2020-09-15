Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur Has Lost Nearly 50 Lbs In Quarantine! Check Out Her Before & After!

Marissa Jaret Winokur is inspiring AF!

The Tony Award-winning performer opened up via Instagram on Monday about her amazing weight loss! Marissa decided to embark on the fitness journey during the quarantine not only because she is “high risk” when it comes to potentially contracting COVID-19, but also because it kept her occupied during lockdown!

The 47-year-old began by giving thanks to her trainer Keith Anthony, and also by delving more into her reasoning behind focusing on her health:

“If you have been following my story’s you know how hard I have been working out with Keith Anthony to get healthy. Truth Covid scares me . I checked off all the boxes , I am HIGH RISK ! So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance . In all honestly I also needed something to focus on have a goal . 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds . We have been here before . I was scared to post photos , it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food . But I thought , Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!”

But it’s not all about how she looks, though she does look stunning! Zev‘s momma explained how she genuinely feels better than ever after her transformation:

“Forget how amazing this dress looks I haven’t had asthma in months. My anxiety is at an all time high , because you know the country is such a mess . The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head , but try to help our situation. Now we do not know ( besides the obvious) who is more susceptible to Covid losing weight will not stop the spread !! But getting my self as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something . It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too.”

But she’s not stopping now! After hitting the milestone of dropping nearly 50 pounds, Winokur is continuing to fight for her physical health and so much more:

“Thank you for always being part of my YO-YO journey. I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything . Today I don’t bury my head , I will workout and email our senators wear a mask and make sure Family and friends VOTE !! We have work to do on ourselves to save this nation , we need equality. We will need to FIGHT for EQUALITY. Do what you have to do personally to get in the fight . Ask for help. To be able to help others !”

You go girl!!

Ch-ch-check out more from Miz Winokur (below), including another amazing before and after shot:

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN & Marissa Jaret Winokur/Instagram.]