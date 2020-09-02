Twilight Star Peter Facinelli Has Lost 30 LBS In Quarantine! Look!

Who knew quarantine would lead to the summer of slim downs?

The latest in a string of celeb weight loss news is Twilight’s own Peter Facinelli. The actor, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the hit film series, lost an incredible 30 lbs amidst the coronavirus crisis and is now “physically in better shape than I’ve ever been,” he told People.

The 46-year-old explained:

“Everything’s kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself. So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could.”

Facinelli credited healthier eating for his transformation — but it’s not simply the weight loss he’s celebrating. He added:

“Now I feel leaner, I feel more cut, I feel I have a lot more energy.”

The Nurse Jackie alum’s new look just happened to coincide with a partnership with The Prostate Cancer Foundation and underwear brand Nic Taylor for a campaign to raise awareness for the disease. He told the outlet:

“The goal of the campaign is to get men talking about their prostate health, something that doesn’t really come easily to a lot of people, and in this kind of fun way. It doesn’t have to be sexy. It could just be you and a work shirt and underwear and you [tag] three of your guy friends.”

He continued:

“As I’m getting older, I’m starting to think to myself that I need to get yearly checks. It’s not something you think about when you’re younger. I’m hoping that this [campaign] sheds a light on it and saves some lives.”

In a sizzling Instagram post showing off his new bod, Facinelli encouraged followers to post their own no-pants selfies as part of the social media challenge to strike up conversation about prostate cancer. (His own tags for the challenge included Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz.) He wrote:

“I know it’s a vulnerable ask… but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies… encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My own father caught it early and survived. ????Please Take control of your health. Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let’s help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer.”

Sadly his own pic DID still include boxer briefs, but we’ll take it…

A hot bod AND a good cause! That’s certainly something we can support!

