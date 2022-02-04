Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas & Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Welcome Second Baby At 32 Weeks

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas and his fiancée Aubrey Rainey have welcomed their second child — another baby boy!

While the couple has not revealed his name yet, the kiddo was brought into the world on Thursday. After sharing a snapshot of Aubrey in a hospital bed, Mark returned to his Instagram Story to tell fans:

“We have brought our new baby boy into the world, so because he is a preemie we are—or he is—going to the NICU right now. We’ll keep everybody updated.”

He also added of his bride-to-be:

“She did amazing.”

While the momma is just “32 weeks and 5 days” pregnant, the couple seems hopeful their “strong boy will be great” despite the “scary” circumstances, Rainey told her followers.

Later, she noted:

“Baby boy is here! He is doing great. Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon to be husband.”

The couple already shares Ace Anthony Cuevas (pictured above), who was born in April. Ch-ch-check out the family’s wonderful announcement (below)!

ICYMI, Mark had a rocky time on Love is Blind AND after the show. He was wrapped up in a cheating scandal involving another contestant before Aubrey became pregnant after only a short time dating.

Wishing their newborn health!

[Image via Mark Cuevas/Instagram]