Martha Stewart Strips Down At 81 To Promote Coffee Brand -- & DAMN!

Martha Stewart serves coffee AND body in her latest nearly bare naked Instagram post!

That’s right! The 81-year-old impressed her 1.7 million IG followers Thursday when she went topless for a Green Mountain Coffee Roasters promo, leaving very little to the imagination. She captioned the upload:



“When you brew full-flavored Pumpkin Spice coffee at home with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, there’s no need for a coffee run – so savings come naturally. Join me and let’s go #FallNaturale with @greenmtncoffee #FallNaturale #PackedWithGoodness #Partner”

She can be seen sporting nothing but an apron, a good ol’ cup of joe, and the seemingly ageless figure she was blessed with. Stewart noted:

“Oh hi there. I’m just enjoying the natural flavor of Pumpkin Spice. From Green Mountain coffee roasters and nothing else, literally. Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty — no, no, no not me. My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee it’s made with natural flavors that means they’ve stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness … What can I say? We have a lot in common.”

Nude Martha x pumpkin spice? Fall naturale sure is right!! Fans and fellow celebs alike quickly began flooding her comments with praise, writing things along the lines of:

“Martha you have killer shoulders” “Martha you just get better and better ” “Oop I know that’s right Ms. Martha!”

One follower playfully wrote:

“Martha a word of experienced advice — don’t cook bacon like that.”

Even model Karlie Kloss joined the mix, dropping three heart-eye emojis! See the full post (below):

All we can say is: where do we get our cup? LOLz! What are YOUR reactions to Martha’s latest marketing strategy, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

