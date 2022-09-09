Martha Stewart Strips Down At 81 To Promote Coffee Brand -- & DAMN!

Martha Stewart serves coffee AND body in her latest nearly bare naked Instagram post!
That’s right! The 81-year-old impressed her 1.7 million IG followers Thursday when she went topless for a Green Mountain Coffee Roasters promo, leaving very little to the imagination. She captioned the upload:
“When you brew full-flavored Pumpkin Spice coffee at home with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, there’s no need for a coffee run – so savings come naturally. Join me and let’s go #FallNaturale with @greenmtncoffee #FallNaturale #PackedWithGoodness #Partner”
She can be seen sporting nothing but an apron, a good ol’ cup of joe, and the seemingly ageless figure she was blessed with. Stewart noted:
“Oh hi there. I’m just enjoying the natural flavor of Pumpkin Spice. From Green Mountain coffee roasters and nothing else, literally. Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty — no, no, no not me. My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee it’s made with natural flavors that means they’ve stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness … What can I say? We have a lot in common.”
Nude Martha x pumpkin spice? Fall naturale sure is right!! Fans and fellow celebs alike quickly began flooding her comments with praise, writing things along the lines of:
“Martha you have killer shoulders”
“Martha you just get better and better ”
“Oop I know that’s right Ms. Martha!”
One follower playfully wrote:
“Martha a word of experienced advice — don’t cook bacon like that.”
Even model Karlie Kloss joined the mix, dropping three heart-eye emojis! See the full post (below):
All we can say is: where do we get our cup? LOLz! What are YOUR reactions to Martha’s latest marketing strategy, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!
[Images via Martha Stewart/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]